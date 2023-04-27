The Red Hawk baseball team played a trio of games over the past week, taking on Falls City for a game, then hosting Nemaha Central for a doubleheader. Hiawatha grabbed a win at Falls City, but dropped both games at home.
The Hawks and Tigers went back and forth in their game, trading leads again and again over the first four innings. With Hiawatha leading 8-7 heading into the 5th, the Red Hawks shut down Falls City the rest of the way and were able to pad their lead to pick up the 11-7 win. Ashton Rockey had an outstanding game, going 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring 4 times, walking once, with a home run, a double, 2 steals and 3 RBIs. Dalton Siebenmorgen and Matt Monaghan also had multiple RBIs for the Hawks, and Cooper Jacobsen scored 3 times.
The Thunder got off to a quick start in Monday's opening game at Hiawatha, scoring 6 runs over the first three innings, then adding on here and there for an 11-7 win. Tyler Stevens knocked in a pair of RBIs, while Xavier Oldham finished 3 for 3 with a run score, a walk and an RBI. Rockey went 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring 3 times, slapping a pair of doubles and knocking in an RBI.
The Red Hawk offense could not get going in the second game, and Nemaha was allowed to stretch a 5-2 lead after 4 innings into a 15-2 win. Rockey and Aden Grathwohl were responsible for the team's 2 RBIs in the game, with Jacobsen and Oldham crossing the plate. The boys are now 10-6 on the year, with a doubleheader at Perry Lecompton on Thursday.
The junior varsity team also squared off with Falls City on Thursday, picking up the 13-3 win. Konner Chandler finished the game 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and knocking in 3 RBIs, and Michael Jensen went 2 for 2, knocking in 2 and scoring 2 runs. The Hawks dropped a pair of games, 17-2 and 13-4, at Jeff West, then split a pair with Nemaha Central, winning 11-9 and dropping the finale 7-4.
