Matt

Matt Monaghan fouls off a pitch during Monday's home game against Nemaha Central.

 By Josephine May

The Red Hawk baseball team played a trio of games over the past week, taking on Falls City for a game, then hosting Nemaha Central for a doubleheader.  Hiawatha grabbed a win at Falls City, but dropped both games at home.

The Hawks and Tigers went back and forth in their game, trading leads again and again over the first four innings.  With Hiawatha leading 8-7 heading into the 5th, the Red Hawks shut down Falls City the rest of the way and were able to pad their lead to pick up the 11-7 win.  Ashton Rockey had an outstanding game, going 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring 4 times, walking once, with a home run, a double, 2 steals and 3 RBIs.  Dalton Siebenmorgen and Matt Monaghan also had multiple RBIs for the Hawks, and Cooper Jacobsen scored 3 times.

