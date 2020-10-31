The 2020 football season has come to an end for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, but the squad went out in style on Friday night, as the Hawks picked apart the visiting Osawatomie Trojans by a score of 52-14.
The Hawks started quick, going up 13-0 after their first two drives, each of which ended on a Cody Nevels touchdown run.
Osawatomie jumped on the board early in the second quarter, bringing the score to 13-6, but Hiawatha responded with a long drive, with Nevels cashing in on a 15-yard score to go up 19-6. After a Trojan turnover on downs, Alex Rockey scrambled out of the pocket and released a 30-yard laser to Trent Kolb for a first down at 4 yard line, where DJ Sample would convert for the 25-6 lead. After a Matt Monaghan interception at the Hiawatha 33 with less than a minute left in the half, the Hawks moved the ball down the field quickly and Xavier Oldham converted on a 39-yard field goal attempt as time ran out and Hiawatha entered the break up 28-6.
Rockey hit Kolb on back to back plays to open the third, with the second culminating in a score as Hiawatha built on their lead. After a Osawatomie three and out, Kolb turned in a nice punt return and Rockey finished things off with a scoring run, going up 42-6. The Trojans would score on their next drive, but Hiawatha answered with a long drive and another Oldham field goal as the Red Hawks entered the fourth quarter up 45-14.
Oldham finished off the scoring in the fourth, breaking away for a long touchdown run to set the final margin at 52-14, which was preserved by an Ashton Rockey interception moments later.
Not only did Hiawatha’s offense keep the scoreboard moving, but the defense also turned in a solid performance, playing much of the game in the Osawatomie backfield and turning away the Trojans time and again.
Hiawatha ends their season with a 3-6 mark in Coach Michael Downard’s second season at the helm. The group improved throughout the season and while they will have to replace key players like quarterback Alex Rockey and wide out Trent Kolb, there is optimism with some talented players on the field and solid reinforcements coming by way of the middle school’s Big 7-winning squad.
