While the school year may have drawn to an unceremonious close, the Hiawatha High School Facebook page has lit up over the past few weeks with various honors and recognitions of students. This week, the Red Hawks named Michael Moreno as Male Athlete of the Year and Madison Gilbert and Jaye Hrencher as co-Female Athletes of the Year.
Moreno has been a perennial three sport star for the Red Hawks over his time at HHS. Garnering numerous All-League and All-State nominations on the gridiron, Michael primarily served as the team’s lead wideout, but his versatility paralleled his speed, and was able to help his coaches keep defenses guessing. Moreno also earned recognition on League and State teams on the diamond, where he dominated in big games and earned his place as the team’s ace. Moreno did not always fill up the box score on the basketball court, but his tenacious defense and ability to score in big moments always drew the eye of opposing teams. Michael received a football scholarship from Highland Community College and plans to attend next year.
Gilbert and Hrencher split the honor this year, and each possessed a similar trait that made them vital to their respective teams. Both ladies are relentless in their effort and became key to the heart and soul of the teams around them. Gilbert improved each year in her track and cross country careers, contributing to team success and eventually becoming a valuable individual performer. Madison was a member of the cross country squad’s State Championship, as well as a strong runner on the State teams of the past two years, and a State competitor in her freshmen season of track. Madison plans to attend KSU and major in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
Hrencher was an all-out effort player in both volleyball and basketball. Her tenacity often powered the Lady Red Hawks out of tough situations. Hrencher also brought her talents to the Cheer squad during her junior season. Highlighting Jaye’s high school career was the volleyball team’s home court win of the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament this season. The future KSU Wildcat plans to major in Education.
