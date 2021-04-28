The Hiawatha Red Hawk golf team took part in the Horton Invitational Golf meet last week, and the team put together their best outing of the season.
Blake Sangrait posted a strong 50 on the day to earn a 2nd place finish in the tournament—the team’s highest finish so far this year. Carding a 55, Dalton Simmer came in 6th in the meet, while Mitch Bryan earned a 12th place finish with a score of 59.
The Red Hawks will return to Horton for a junior varsity tournament later this week, before competing in a varsity and junior varsity event next week in Sabetha.
