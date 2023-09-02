Red Hawk logo

When a starting wide receiver takes the majority of the team's snaps at quarterback in the first game of the season, it could very easily spell disaster for any football squad, but the Hiawatha Red Hawks and Bradyn Newell turned a negative into a positive on Friday night.  With starting quarterback Tyler Willich sidelined, Newell stepped in to make some big plays and the defense stepped up as Hiawatha earned a tough 14-13 win over Royal Valley.

After the Panthers took an early 7-0 lead, the defense started to turn the game around.  With Royal Valley driving deep into Hiawatha territory, the defense bowed, forcing penalties and negative plays to force a 3rd and 51.  After a punt, Newell sparked the offense with his arm and his legs.  A long pass to Karson Henry put Hiawatha in the red zone.  A few plays later, Newell rolled to his left and saw a seam, taking off for a 6 yard scramble for a touchdown.  The Hawks added a 2-point conversion to push the score to 8-7. 

