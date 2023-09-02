When a starting wide receiver takes the majority of the team's snaps at quarterback in the first game of the season, it could very easily spell disaster for any football squad, but the Hiawatha Red Hawks and Bradyn Newell turned a negative into a positive on Friday night. With starting quarterback Tyler Willich sidelined, Newell stepped in to make some big plays and the defense stepped up as Hiawatha earned a tough 14-13 win over Royal Valley.
After the Panthers took an early 7-0 lead, the defense started to turn the game around. With Royal Valley driving deep into Hiawatha territory, the defense bowed, forcing penalties and negative plays to force a 3rd and 51. After a punt, Newell sparked the offense with his arm and his legs. A long pass to Karson Henry put Hiawatha in the red zone. A few plays later, Newell rolled to his left and saw a seam, taking off for a 6 yard scramble for a touchdown. The Hawks added a 2-point conversion to push the score to 8-7.
Throughout the remainder of the second and third quarters, the story was the Hiawatha defense, as the Red Hawks continued to dominate the line of scrimmage and put the Panthers in difficult down and distances.
Early in the fourth quarter, the defense forced another Royal Valley punt, but the snap sailed over the punters head. The Panther punter recovered the ball, but it was all he could do to stay out of the end zone, as Hiawatha would take over at the one foot line. Josh Monaghan would crash across the goal line on the very next play, giving the Red Hawks the 14-7 lead.
The Panthers would respond with their best drive of the game, chipping away at Hiawatha's defense with their running game and driving into Hiawatha territory. The Royal Valley drive would end in points, putting the game in question, as the Panther running back pinballed his way through the Red Hawk defense to get across the goal line. But in the celebration, a Royal Valley player knocked down a Hiawatha player, drawing a penalty flag that would prove pivotal. After the 15 yard personal foul, the Panthers attempted a long extra point kick, but Alex Pyle snuck through the Royal Valley defensive line to get a hand on the attempt, blocking the kick and securing the 14-13 win as Hiawatha was able to run out the clock.
Now 1-0 on the season, the Red Hawks will host Jefferson West next Friday night. The Tigers opened their season at home against Riverside, dropping a 13-6 decision to fall to 0-1 on the young season.
