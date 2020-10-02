Despite the less than perfect circumstances surrounding this year’s Homecoming celebrations, Hiawatha High School is finding new ways of keeping beloved traditions alive.
Festivities are set to begin on Monday, Oct. 5, and end on Friday, Oct. 9.
The theme for this year is: “Movies through the Eyes of a Child.” Each grade is assigned its own movie to represent within various activities throughout the week. The Freshman class will represent the adventurous childhood favorite Toy Story, the Sophomore class is assigned the colorful and heartwarming Up, the Junior class has the classic and deliciously fun Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Seniors are sure to scare with Monsters, Inc.
Students from each class compete to earn the most spirit points through their participation in four different aspects of homecoming festivities. These include: Hallway decorating, in which students adorn their hallway at HHS according to their movie theme; the Bonfire Games- set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 in Memorial Stadium- where students participate against the other grades in many events; Float Decorating, where students design, assemble, and decorate their float (also according to their movie theme); and Spirit Days.
Spirit days are another way in which students can show off their creativity. Monday is “Mathlete vs Athlete” day, where students can choose to dress up as either a sports enthusiast or as an academic accomplisher. Tuesday will be “80s Day” where students will have a blast from the past and dress up in the most fashionable wear from that decade. Wednesday is “Wacky Wednesday” which allows students to mismatch their clothes and add creative and eccentric touches to their attire. On Thursday, they will dress accordingly to their class’s movie theme and on Friday, students will show off their Red Hawk pride by dressing up in traditional reds and blues.
Another thing returning this year, of course, are the homecoming candidates. Our fall Homecoming Candidates are: Kate Madsen, Christian Shaffer, Brenna Diller, Trent Kolb, Ashlynn Henry, and Alex Rockey. Lacking nothing in the department of Red Hawk spirit, these seniors all manage to be involved in a multitude of different activities. Alex Rockey and Trent Kolb participate in football, Brenna Diller plays volleyball, Madsen and Shaffer run cross country, and Henry participates in cheer.
Madsen expresses her excitement at her nomination: “I am so thankful that I was chosen for nomination! Even though this year is going to be different than in the past, I’m confident that we’ll find a way to make the best of it.”
Ashlynn Henry says, “In all the craziness of 2020, this is definitely a highlight to our senior year.”
Diller adds, “I know this Homecoming will be unique but it will definitely be one to remember!”
Trent Kolb is also grateful for his nomination: “I’m thankful for being elected by my peers; it means a lot!”
Rocky adds, “I am excited to participate in all of the Homecoming activities!”
The students, floats, and Homecoming Royalty will make their way through town on Friday afternoon. The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at the High School, and will proceed west on Oregon street, then will turn south on Eighth street, then east on Iowa street and will finish on Red Hawk Drive. Due to Covid precautions, there will be no stops along the route — including NO downtown pep rally. However, HHS encourages community members to line the streets — socially distanced, of course- and cheer on the Red Hawks as they pass by.
The 2020 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the football game against Holton is set to begin at 7:00. The Homecoming dance has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding the status of Covid-19.
