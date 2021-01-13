Tuesday night’s match up between the home court Sabetha Bluejays and the visiting Hiawatha Red Hawks was a showdown of the Big 7’s final winless teams.
Despite hanging close in several games, neither team had managed to chalk one up in the win column, and this tightly contested game showed just how bad each squad wanted to walk away with the victory. In the end, it was the Hiawatha crew that were able to fend off the charging Jays, slipping away with the 47-44 win.
Junior Carson Gilbert carried the Hawks in the early going, scoring 10 of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter as Hiawatha built a 12-9 lead after one. Joel Bryan picked the team up in the second, scoring 6 points to help the Hawks carry their lead to 22-18 at the half. Austin Coffelt and Alex Rockey fueled the team in the third, as the pair combined for 9 points, while Ashton Rockey knocked down a big three pointer, and Hiawatha entered the final frame up 35-30. Both teams had their moments in the fourth, but the Red Hawks were able to put the clamps on the Sabetha offense in final minute, preserving their lead and securing the win.
Gilbert led Hiawatha with 16 points, followed by Bryan with 10, Coffelt and Alex Rockey with 9 and Ashton Rockey with 3 points. The boys now sit at 1-5 on the year, and will host Royal Valley on Friday night.
