After a hot start to the season, the Hiawatha Red Hawks played their third consecutive Big 7 contests on Thursday night, as the teams traveled to Royal Valley for the final game before Christmas break, and the Panthers handed both squads their third straight loss.
The Lady Red Hawks battled a slow start for the third straight game, falling behind 14-3 by the end of the first quarter, as the team struggled with turnovers, and saw things go from bad worse as a Panther heave at the buzzer found its mark to push the lead to 11. The Hawks righted the ship in the second frame, battling all the way back behind 7 points in the quarter from Bailey Pierce to tie the game at 16-16 at the half, but Royal Valley simply had too much for Hiawatha to handle in the second half, running out to the 8 point 46-38 win. Pierce led Hiawatha scorers with 12 points, followed by Sarah Madsen with 8, Darcy Lierz with 7, Clara Lindstrom with 4, Lakyn Leopold and Jaye Hrencher with 2 each and Kate Madsen with 1.
Slow starts with starters on the bench have become a concern for the boys squad, as well, with the culprit being early foul trouble sending Michael Moreno and Andrew Lierz to the bench for a good portion of the first quarter on Thursday night. During that stretch, Royal Valley sparked a 14-2 run that turned a Hiawatha lead into an 18-10 1st quarter deficit. The home team continued their dominance early in the second, stretching their run to 24-3 before Hiawatha found some rhythm. The damage was done, though, as the Hawks limped into the break down 36-21. Hiawatha would have their moments in the second half, but the Panthers seemed to respond every time as they put the game away by a score of 61-48. Tyler Brockhoff and Parker Winters each finished with 11 points, while Sage Meyer had 10, Moreno contributed 9, Andrew Lierz pitched in 5 and Austin Coffelt added 2 off the bench.
The losses push both teams to 2-3 on the season and 0-3 in Big 7 play, leaving a couple of weeks for coaches Brady Jasper and Garry Smith to figure out some answers for their respective teams. The Red Hawks will return to action on January 7th when they host the Sabetha Bluejays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.