The second half of the season has not always been one to remember for Hiawatha’s sharpshooter, Sage Meyer, but the senior scorer bounced back in a big way on Friday night, scoring 28 points in the Red Hawks’ 68-61 win over the Jeff West Tigers.
It was clear from the early-going that Meyer was primed to bust out of his month-long funk, as the Hiawatha guard hit a pair of three-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter to help the Hawks get off to a quick start as they took a 19-10 lead into the second quarter. Andrew Lierz powered the Red Hawks in the second, scoring 9 and hitting his second three of the game as Hiawatha built a 34-29 lead at the break.
Jeff West continued to hang around, but with Meyer having a 9-point third quarter, the Hawks managed to keep the Tigers at arm’s length. Heading into the fourth up 51-47, Hiawatha converted free throws in the final frame at a rate that they have struggled to do through much of the season, hitting 11 of 18 in the fourth quarter to push to the 68-61 win. Meyer’s 28 was tops in the game and included three three-pointers and a 7 of 11 night at the line, while Lierz added 16 points. Tyler Brockhoff went 8 for 8 from the free throw line and scored 10 points, with Moreno also pitching in 10, and Parker Winters and Austin Coffelt adding 2 points apiece.
The Lady Red Hawks struggled to score early in the opener, as they found themselves in an 11-0 hole at the conclusion of the first quarter, but Hiawatha was able to claw their way back into the game in the second. Brenna Diller came off the bench to spark the team with 5 points in the second as the Hawks cut the deficit to 16-10 at the break, but lost all their momentum in the third, as just 3 points in the frame left the Hawks with a 22-13 deficit heading into the fourth. Hiawatha tried to pour it on in the final quarter, but even a 13 point frame was not enough, as the Tigers finished with a 16-point flourish to put the game away by a score of 38-26.
Darcy Lierz led Hiawatha with 6 points, while Clara Lindstrom and Diller each totaling 5, Sarah Madsen adding 4 points and Kate Madsen and Bailey Pierce adding 3 points each.
