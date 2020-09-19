Friday night did not turn out the way the Hiawatha Red Hawks had envisioned, as they fell behind early against the visiting Riverside Cyclones and could never get their offense on track as the game got away by a score of 42-0.
A stroke of bad luck turned the tide in the Cyclones’ favor on their first drive of the game, as a Trent Kolb interception was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty. Riverside capitalized on their second chance, scoring on the very next play to go up 8-0 with just less than ten minutes left in the first quarter.
Hiawatha could not respond, as the offense turned in a three-and-out, and even after Kolb picked off a pass on the next Riverside possession, the Red Hawk offense stalled again with another quick punt.
This time, the Cyclones made Hiawatha pay, taking the punt in around the twenty yard line and running it all the way in for the score to go up 16-0.
Both teams would hand the ball back and forth over the next few drives with little fireworks before Riverside converted on their first second quarter drive with a long drive that culminated in a bubble screen for a touchdown. The score pushed the Cyclones up 22-0.
Another Hiawatha miscue led to another Riverside score a few minutes later, as a punt snap sailed to the ten yard line where the Cyclones would score on the next play to go up 28-0. Riverside managed one more score before half ended, completing two passes to push the ball into the end zone for a 34-0 lead at the half.
Neither team was able to crack the goal line in the third, but Riverside struck first in the fourth frame, tossing a 42-yard touchdown to grab a 42-0 touchdown.
Cody Nevels and Alex Rockey finally got the Hiawatha offense rolling on their next possession, trading long runs that moved the Hawks down to the goal line. Nevels was able to punch the ball in from the 2 yard line, erasing the shutout and setting the final score at 42-6.
