The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Troy Trojans on Tuesday night for their final tune up before Friday night’s Big 7 opener at Perry Lecompton. Both the boys and girls ran off wins against the Trojans, with the girls keeping Troy just out of reach and the boys running the Trojans off the floor in the early going.
The boys established a dominating early lead, starting off on a 9-0 run en route to a 33-8 first quarter advantage behind their frenetic trapping defense and transition scoring. The Hawks were not as sharp scoring around the rim as they were over the weekend, but thanks to a mess of forced turnovers and offensive rebounds, they found plenty of extra opportunities to score. The Red Hawks extended their lead to 48-20 by the half, with Coach Garry Smith experimenting with various lineup combinations throughout the second quarter as the team searches for key bench contributors who will play bigger roles in the future.
After a hot start to the third quarter, Smith emptied his bench again, letting the second string wrap up the win. The second unit handle themselves well, playing even with Troy’s starters for the remainder of the contest as Hiawatha picked up the 80-35 win.
Sage Meyer had a strong night, leading the team with 27 points, including six three-pointers. Tyler Brockhoff finished with 13 points, followed by Austin Coffelt with 9. Alex Rockey pitched in 8 points, Mitch Bryan and Michael Moreno scored 7 each, Andrew Lierz added 5 and Parker Winters scored 4.
The Lady Red Hawks did not win as pretty in the early game, but got the job done nonetheless picking up a 38-22 win. Hiawatha built an early lead and though both teams struggled to find the basket at times, the Hawks posted a strong third quarter behind post scoring from Sarah Madsen to widen the gap. While it was not around the entire game, some key outside shooting from Bailey Pierce and Clara Lindstrom helped to keep Hiawatha well in front. The Trojans were able to keep the game from getting out of hand, but never really threatened the Red Hawk lead as the ladies picked up another home win.
Sarah Madsen’s 20 points led the way for the Lady Hawks, followed by 9 from Pierce, 5 from Lindstrom and 4 from Callyn Pavlish off the bench. The junior varsity squad scored a big win, as well, knocking off the Trojans 59-26. Darcy Lierz scored 24 points to lead the team with Pavlish adding 14. On the boys side, Carson Gilbert paced Hiawatha to a 73-30 win with 26 points, while Coffelt kicked in 15.
In JV games, the boys won 73-30 with Carson Gilbert putting up 26 and Austin Coffelt adding 15. The girls won 59-26 with Darcy Lierz scoring 23 and Callyn Pavlish adding 14.
The Hawks are on the road to Perry Friday and will return home Tuesday to take on Nemaha Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.