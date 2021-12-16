In what has been a strong start to the season, the Red Hawks jumped into Big 7 play over the past week, hitting the road to take on a pair of perennially-tough league opponents.
The Lady Red Hawks swept their games with Jeff West and Nemaha Central, while the boys picked up a win against the Tigers, but fell at Seneca on Tuesday night.
The ladies battled the Tigers to a close contest on Friday night, but were able to knock down some key free throws late in the contest to seal the deal. Hiawatha led 11-5 after the first quarter, as the team spread around the scoring to jump out to an early lead. The Tigers were able to close the gap by halftime, narrowing Hiawatha’s lead to 23-20, and fighting their way to a one-point lead late in the game. Senior leader Clara Lindstrom helped put the Hawks back in the lead, picking up 17 points and going 5 of 7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help lock up the game, as Hiawatha earned the 38-36 win.
In the late game, the boys overcame a 5-point deficit in the first quarter to run away with a lopsided win over the home team. After coming back to earn a 14-11 lead going into the second quarter, riding 18 first half points from Carson Gilbert to take a 36-23 lead at the break. The Red Hawks continued to pour it on, cruising to a 68-34 win behind 34 points from Gilbert.
After knocking off one of the league favorites in the Tigers, the Lady Red Hawks rolled into Seneca on a hot streak, taking on a state-ranked squad in the Nemaha Central Thunder. The ladies pushed their season mark to 4-0, overcoming a game Thunder group to earn a 46-38 win to set the Lady Red Hawks up with the opportunity to head into the break undefeated.
Lady Red Hawk coach Brady Jasper said the team is glad to be off to a hot start, saying, “A lot of our early-season success has been centered on our defense—we’ve tried to disrupt our opponent and speed them up on offense.” Jasper added, “We have an experienced team [and] that helps us in the fourth quarters of games because our players have been there before.”
The boys fell behind early in their set with Nemaha, with missed opportunities holding Hiawatha back. The Red Hawks battled back, cutting the Thunder lead to single digits later in the game, but it was too little too late, as Nemaha Central was able to keep the Hawks at bay, earning the 57-46 win to push the Red Hawks to 3-1 on the season.
Coach Garry Smith said the team has played the way he thought they would so far this season, saying, “We’ve had good energy, and that’s been good to see, which will always give us a chance.” Smith added that the final week before the team takes time off for the break will show where the team is heading. “We have some tough games this week, and we’ll know more about who we are and a couple of our opponents by the end of this week.”
Next up for Hiawatha, the Hawks will host the Holton Wildcats on Friday night for the final game before Christmas break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.