After dropping a close contest in Week 1 of this football season, the Hiawatha Red Hawk football team and Coach Mike Downard needed to hit the reset button, and the team will do that again this week, washing away Friday night’s 48-0 thumping at the hands of the Rock Creek Mustangs.
Hiawatha was riding a wave of momentum coming into the game, after upsetting back-to-back State runner up Perry Lecompton and then laying a beat down on Riverside, but District foe Rock Creek broke that momentum in the early going of Friday’s contest. The athletic, aggressive squad was able to stop the Red Hawk offense early, while also giving the Hiawatha defense their first real trouble of the season, throwing the ball up and down the field.
The Mustangs built a 28-0 first half lead, while Hiawatha grasped to regain momentum. The Red Hawks moved the ball well at times, but penalties or unforced errors derailed every potential drive, as the game slowly slipped away from Hiawatha.
Rock Creek was able to maintain the flow of the game throughout the second half, never letting the Red Hawks find a rhythm or slow down the Mustang attack. When the final whistle sounded, the Red Hawks were handed their second loss of the season by a score of 48-0. Hiawatha now sits at 2-2 on the season, with 1-3 Jeff West visiting Memorial Stadium Friday night for Homecoming. The Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, knocking off the Royal Valley Panthers by a score of 30-12.
