The regular season came to a close for local basketball teams on Tuesday evening, and the Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Riverside Cyclones for their final game, with both the boys and girls squads earning wins by wide margins.
The girls opened up the action, but leading just 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, it was not until an explosive second quarter that things would get rocking inside the Round House. Clara Lindstrom hit a pair of three-pointers and Bailey Pierce scored 9 points in the frame, as the Hawks scratched 26 points across and continued to stifle the Cyclones to carry a dominant halftime lead of 32-12.
The Hawks would continue their solid work into the third quarter, as four ladies would splash the net from deep, with Lindstrom, Pierce, Sarah Madsen and Callyn Pavlish all ringing up a three-pointer in the quarter. Up 48-17 heading into the final frame, neither team managed much to close out the game, as reserves handled the majority of the late game duty, with Hiawatha cruising to the 51-19 win.
Bailey Pierce led Hiawatha with 15 points, followed by Sarah Madsen with 11, and Lindstrom with 9. Jaye Hrencher, on Senior Night, and potentially her last game in the Round House, scored 5. Also pitching in were Lakyn Leupold with 4, Pavlish with 3, Josie Delaney with 2 and Brenna Diller and Darcy Lierz with 1 point each. With the victory, the Lady Red Hawks finished the season at 8-12 and 4-10 in Big 7 play. The girls will visit Bishop Ward on Tuesday in Kansas City for their Sub-state opener. If the 6th-seeded Lady Hawks can get the win, they will return home for round to in Hiawatha.
The boys did not wait a quarter to get the scoring going against Riverside, as they jumped out to a 22-9 lead after a first quarter that included 8 points each from Sage Meyer and Tyler Brockhoff. The Hawks continued to build on their lead, heading into half up 36-19 with Brockhoff and Meyer again leading the way. With Coach Garry Smith rotating heavily in the third quarter, Alex Rockey got his moment to shine, scoring 7 points inside a two minute stretch and helping Hiawatha grow the lead to 52-30 heading into the fourth quarter. The Red Hawks’ starters, all five seniors, got in for one last curtain call in the fourth, and exited to a round a of applause as the Hawks carried the 63-38 win.
Brockhoff led the team with 19 points, with Meyer adding 18, followed by Parker Winters with 8, Rockey with 7, Andrew Lierz with 4, Carson Gilbert with 3, and Michael Moreno and Mitch Bryan with 2 points each. The win pushed Hiawatha to 11-9 on the year and 5-9 in Big 7 play, and more importantly, separated the Red Hawks with a seeding tie with Sabetha. Grabbing the 5th seed, the Hawks will hit the road on Monday night, to take on 4th-seeded Pleasant Ridge, who finished the year 11-8 and just a half a game’s winning percentage higher than Hiawatha to steal the home court advantage for the Sub-state opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.