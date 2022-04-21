The Hiawatha track season continues to roll on, and the Hawks visited Seneca last week to take part in the Nemaha Central Quad. The boys team finished 3rd in the meet, with the Lady Red Hawks bringing home a 2nd place finish.
Dani Morton took 1st place in the 100 meter race for the girls, and 4th in the 200. Maizie Hagemen took 2nd in the 400, ahead of Emma Bigham in 3rd and Morton in 4th. Zoey Hedrick took 4th in the 800, while claiming 3rd in the 1600, ahead of teammate Lexys Ruch in 4th. Bigham, Hageman, Dani Morton and Graycen Ferris took 2nd in the 4x100 relay. Sutton Diller claimed 3rd place in the shot put, with Kaylee Hinton in 4th, and Hinton took 4th in the discus, with Diller in 5th.
On the boys side, Connor Kettler won both the 100 and 200 meter races. In the 100, Fred Razor also finished 5th, with KJ Holub in 6th. Riley Gibbs took 3rd in the 200, with Razor in 4th. Gibbs grabbed a 1st place finish in the 400 meters, while David Keo won the 800, ahead of Kaden Morton in 2nd, Jordan Hodge in 3rd, and Ethan Henry in 5th. In the 1600, Felix McCartney ran to a 1st place finish, just ahead of teammate Jordan Hodge in 2nd. Camden Bachman ran 2nd in the 3200, with Gabe Joslin finishing 4th and Colton Gormley in 6th. The Hiawatha 4x800 relay team took 1st place, comprised of bachman, Gibbs, Keo and McCartney. Ethan Henry brought home a 2nd place finish in the triple jump, while Lucas Linares finished 4th in the shot put and Terrell Hale came in 6th. Jose Valencia took 3rd in the discus, with Nelson King in 5th place, whie Razor took 3rd in the javelin, with King in 3rd and Holub in 4th.
The team will get back in action on Friday, as they travel to Rossville.
