Hiawatha High School hosted the Hiawatha Invitational Cross Country meet on Thursday afternoon at the Hiawatha Country Club, and both varsity teams, as well as the boys junior varsity squad, registered impressive results on the day.
The boys varsity team finished 2nd overall, led by Justin Hodge, who took 2nd place in the meet, with a time of 17:16.56. Christian Shaffer took 7th overall at 17:56.75, with Camden Bachman in 12th with a time of 18:43.40, with Riley Gibbs running 18:51.75 to finish 16th, David Keo rounding out the top 20 with a time of 19:20.04, while Aiden Geisendorf finished 27th and Jack Rosa came in 44th.
The ladies took 3rd place as a group, led by Kate Maden’s 2nd place finish, recording a time of 21:04.31. Darcy Lierz ran 9th on the day, finishing in 22:59.50, with Emma Bauswell in 20th at a time of 24:39.96. Paige Campbell finished 38th, Kiara Stone ran 39th and Nikki Stueve ran 44th.
While the ladies did not run a junior varsity team, the boys ran and dominated the competition, taking 1st overall behind a 2nd place finish from Felix McCartney. Jordan Hodge came in 4th, Ethan Pruitt in 5th, Kacer Knudson in 8th, Mitch Bryan in 15th, Ethan Henry in 16th, Camden Thonen in 20th, Terrell Hale in 24th, Dalton Siebenmorgen in 25th and Jordan Moser in 26th.
The Hawks will continue to tune up for October’s postseason races with the Nemaha Central Invite next Thursday.
