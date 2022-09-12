The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Meriden on Friday night to take on the Jeff West Tigers, and despite losing their starting quarterback just minutes into the game, the Hawks got points from all over the field to earn the 26-7 win.
Senior Ashton Rockey started off the game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for the early 7-0 lead, and then snagging an interception just a few plays later, setting up Hiawatha in good field position. The offense fumbled on the next play, but were picked up by the defense again, forcing a quick punt. Quarterback Brandt Barnhill took the third play of the ensuing drive around the left end, and as he cut up the sideline, buckled and went down, not returning the rest of the contest and leaving next week and the remainder of the season in question.
Sophomore Alex Pyle stepped in behind center, and the drive ultimately led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Tyler Willich. After both sides punted the ball away to open the second quarter, Willich read the quarterback's eyes and jumped a Jeff West route, picking off the pass and streaking down the field for the pick-six to give Hiawatha a 20-0 lead heading into halftime.
After forcing a Tiger punt to open the second half, Hiawatha went three and out, with a hurried punt twisting out of bounds at a 2-yard loss. The change in field position gave way to Jeff West's initial first down of the game before a fumble brought the drive to an end. The teams traded drives that came up short, and then Pyle hooked up with senior wideout Josh Smith on back-to-back plays, with Oldham capping the drive with a 30-yard field goal for the 23-0 lead. The Tigers responded immediately, returning the kickoff the length of the field to cut the lead to 23-7. The Red Hawks would add one more Oldham field goal to push the final score to 26-7.
The Hiawatha defense played the starring role on the night, holding Jeff West ot 60 total yards and forcing 5 turnovers. Willich finished with 2 carries for 14 yards and a score, 1 catch for 22 yards, 2 interceptions with one run back for a touchdown, a blocked punt and 2 sacks. Oldham went for 102 yards on 17 carries on the ground, and added 2 field goals and 2 extra points. A 2-0 start for the Red Hawks has the team setup for a part of the Big 7 title, as they host Holton next Friday in their final league game of the season.
