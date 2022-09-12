Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Meriden on Friday night to take on the Jeff West Tigers, and despite losing their starting quarterback just minutes into the game, the Hawks got points from all over the field to earn the 26-7 win.

Senior Ashton Rockey started off the game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for the early 7-0 lead, and then snagging an interception just a few plays later, setting up Hiawatha in good field position. The offense fumbled on the next play, but were picked up by the defense again, forcing a quick punt. Quarterback Brandt Barnhill took the third play of the ensuing drive around the left end, and as he cut up the sideline, buckled and went down, not returning the rest of the contest and leaving next week and the remainder of the season in question.

