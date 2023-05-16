Red Hawk logo

The baseball season has come to a close for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, as the Hawks fell 10-2 to the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens in the first round of the Class 3A at Ozawkie on Tuesday night.

Hosting duties were pulled from Hiawatha after heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday made the field unplayable, pushing the Red Hawks into a neutral site game against the Ravens.  The two teams were locked in a low-scoring affair, with Hiawatha getting a run across to close an early deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 5th inning, but Maur Hill broke things open in the bottom of the inning, scoring 6 runs to put Hiawatha at arm's reach.

