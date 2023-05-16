The baseball season has come to a close for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, as the Hawks fell 10-2 to the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens in the first round of the Class 3A at Ozawkie on Tuesday night.
Hosting duties were pulled from Hiawatha after heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday made the field unplayable, pushing the Red Hawks into a neutral site game against the Ravens. The two teams were locked in a low-scoring affair, with Hiawatha getting a run across to close an early deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 5th inning, but Maur Hill broke things open in the bottom of the inning, scoring 6 runs to put Hiawatha at arm's reach.
After going down 2-0 in the 1st inning, Xavier Oldham retired 7 straight batters, but the Ravens' starter was able to shut down 11 Red Hawks in a row, as the game pushed into the 4th without another run. MHMA added to their lead in the bottom of the 4th, going up 3-0, before Hiawatha got on the board for the first time in the game in the top of the 5th, as Kade Pyle scored on a Carter Peters infield single to cut the lead to 3-1.
The bottom half of the inning saw Maur Hill load the bases with no outs, chasing Oldham and bringing in Aden Grathwohl to attempt to stem the tide. But the Ravens had the momentum as that point and were able to break the game open, ending the inning up 9-1. In the top of the 6th, Hiawatha was able to get runners aboard, but scored just 1 run, as Cooper Jacobsen capitalized on a leadoff single to score on a ground ball error off the bat of Lucas Lancaster to cut the lead to 9-2. Maur Hill picked up another run in the bottom of the 6th, pushing their lead to 10-2. A single, an error and a walk loaded the bases for Hiawatha in the top of the 7th, as the Hawks attempted a comeback in the final inning, but a grounder into a fielder's choice brought the inning, the game and the season to a close.
With the loss, the Red Hawks moved to 10-11 on the season, and will graduate a decorated class of seniors. Hiawatha did have a very successful junior varsity season, and will expect much of that production to translate to the varsity level in 2024.
