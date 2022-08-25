Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha High School volleyball and football teams are gearing up for their seasons and each will be in action this Friday to put a cap on their preparations for the seasons ahead.

The Lady Red Hawks will host a Red/Blue scrimmage at 5 p.m. Friday evening in the Roundhouse, where the team will be introduced and get some floor time in front of fans for the first time this season.

