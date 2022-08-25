The Hiawatha High School volleyball and football teams are gearing up for their seasons and each will be in action this Friday to put a cap on their preparations for the seasons ahead.
The Lady Red Hawks will host a Red/Blue scrimmage at 5 p.m. Friday evening in the Roundhouse, where the team will be introduced and get some floor time in front of fans for the first time this season.
The football team will travel to Seneca, where they will take part in Nemaha Central’s Jamboree, at 6 p.m. on Friday. Teams will face off in 9-play sequences, alternating between offense and defense.
The Red Hawks will begin their action in the second rotation, and will match up with Perry Lecompton, Centralia and Nemaha Central. The Red Hawks will be the second group on the field and will open with their 18-play rotation with Perry Lecompton.
Season action kicks off next week with the Red Hawks hosting Royal Valley Friday night at 7 p.m. The cross country team will see action on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Silver Lake and the Lady Red Hawks will host a volleyball triangular on Sept. 6 with Sabetha and Jeff West.
