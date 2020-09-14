A last minute change in schedules for the weekend sent the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks to Rock Creek on Saturday, where they took on a pool of Rock Creek, Horton, Marysville and Sabetha.
The Lady Red Hawks did not finish with the top spot in the meet, but went a solid 2-2 and never surrendered a match in less than three sets.
Hiawatha checked the home team in their opening matchup, coming back after dropping the first set by a score of 25-19 to win the second and third by scores of 25-20, 25-23 to win the match. The Lady Red Hawks made quick work of Horton in round 2, knocking off the Chargers 25-7, 25-15. Facing off against Marysville in the third round, Hiawatha nabbed a win in the first set, 25-17, but were outdueled 25-20, 25-23 over the final two sets. The Lady Red Hawks won the middle game against Sabetha, but could not pick up the rubber match, falling 25-12, 23-25, 25-18 to the Lady Jays.
The girls are scheduled for a Tuesday night matchup in Perry Lecompton, this week, and then come home to host the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Pool play in the HIT kicks off at 9 a.m. in the Roundhouse and at the HMS gym.
The Lady Red Hawks will join JCN, Horton, Bishop Seabury and Riverside in the Red Pool at the high school, while Centralia, ACCHS, Nemaha Central, Doniphan West and Troy will compete at the middle school in the Blue Pool. The top two teams from each pool will then take part in the semifinals in the HHS gym.
