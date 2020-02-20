The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Holton Wildcats on Tuesday night, with a pair of varsity games taking center stage at the Round House, each of which were decided in the final minutes. The Hiawatha boys closed out their game with a 60-56 win, while the ladies could not quite get over the edge, dropping their game by a score of 53-46.
In the early game, it was Sarah Madsen who carried the Hawks in the early going, and Clara Lindstrom late, as Hiawatha kept pace with Holton, even taking a lead after three quarters. The Wildcats held the 13-12 edge after the first quarter, despite 8-staight Red Hawk points from Madsen, and headed into the half up 20-17. But the Lady Red Hawks stormed back in the third, with Lindstrom knocking down three straight three-pointers to grab Hiawatha’s first meaningful lead of the game, followed by yet another bomb from Kate Madsen to push the Hiawatha lead to 34-28. But Holton would answer with a four-point play on the other end to keep the game close.
Holton was simply too good from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats piled on 18 points in the frame to retake the lead and stay just ahead. With one minute to go, Kate Madsen was able to cut the Holton lead to 3 with a steal and a layup, but that was as close as the Hawks could get, and the Wildcats were able to salt away the game at the charity stripe.
Lindstrom led Hiawatha with 4 three-pointers and 15 points, while Sarah Madsen scored 12, Kate Madsen added 8, Bailey Pierce contributed 6 points and Darcy Lierz, Jaye Hrencher and Lakyn Leupold scored 2 each. The junior varsity Hawks pulled out a 44-41 win behind 18 points from Lierz, while the freshmen fell 37-20 with Aubrey Kent scoring 9 and Brynn Williams pitching in 8.
The boys looked like they were off to another slow start after failing to score in the first three minutes of the game, but the Red Hawks stormed back after Holton’s 8-0 run with a 9-0 run of their own, to tie it up 13-13, with Andrew Lierz knocking down a pair of three-pointers to lead the way. Tyler Brockhoff started to heat up in the second, as he scored 8 of the team’s 15 points to help gain a 28-23 lead at the break. Hiawatha maintained a lead through the third, but Holton surged in the fourth. After the Wildcats were able to tie the game up, it was Lierz again who altered the game, knocking down a big three-pointer to retake the lead, and the Red Hawks went 5 for 7 at the free throw line in the final minute to seal the 4-point win.
Brockhoff led Hiawatha with 21 points, with Lierz adding in in the winning effort. Sage Meyer added 7 for the Hawks, with Michael Moreno and Austin Coffelt scoring 6 each and Parker Winters pitching in 1. The Hawks’ JV team got a close win, as well, prevailing 51-49 with Carson Gilbert leading the team with 14 points and Coffelt adding 10, while Brandt Barnhill scored 12 and Ashton Rockey added 10 for the freshmen team in a 43-35 win.
The boys got back over the .500 mark to bring their record to 9-8, while the girls fell to 7-10. Both teams will visit Jeff West on Friday, then Holton on Monday and will be back at home on Tuesday night to hose Riverside.
