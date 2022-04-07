The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team hosted a pair of double headers over the past week, with the squad splitting the four games 2-2. On Friday, Hiawatha welcomed in the Horton Chargers for the first game of their inaugural season, then brought in the Perry Lecompton Kaws on Monday.
In Friday night’s contest, the Hawks were clearly a program years ahead of the fledgling Horton squad, soundly finishing off the visitors by scores of 20-1 and 28-0. In the first game, Josh Smith went 3-3 with 5 RBIs, 2 runs and 3 stolen bases, Xavier Oldham went 2-3 with 2 RBIs, 2 runs and 2 doubles, with Joel Bryan adding a 2-2 performance at the plate, adding 1 RBI, 1 run, a double and 2 stolen bases. Carson Gilbert threw in a 2-3 game, racking up a run, an RBI, a walk and a triple, with Tyler Willich adding a 1-3 performance, with 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 1 double and a stolen base. Bryan and Oldham combined for a 3 strikeout, 2 walk, 2 hit game on the mound.
In the nightcap, Cooper Jacobsen finished with a 2-2 night, picking up 2 runs, 1 RBI and a walk, with Memphis Wahwahsuck going 2-3 and adding 2 runs and 3 RBIs. Ashton Rockey finished 2-3 with 2 runs, 4 RBIs, a triple and 2 walks, and Tyler Davis went 2-5 with 2 runs, 4 RBIs and a stolen base. Willich was 1-2 with 3 runs, 2 RBIs and a walk, Gilbert went 1-1 with 2 runs, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases, and Smith put up a 2-3 game, adding 3 runs, 3 RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Gilbert, Rockey, Jacobsen and Matt Monaghan combined for a no-hitter on the mound, striking out 10 and walking just 3.
On Monday, the Hawks hosted a game Kaws squad, and were dealt a pair of close losses. In the first game, Hiawatha was facing a 5-run deficit heading into the bottom of the third, but kept battling, getting the game back to a 5-5 tie. Willich went 2-4 in the game, adding an RBI and a run, while Rockey finished 1-4 with a run, 2 RBIs and a triple, while Smith added a 1-3 performance, a run an RBI and a stolen base. Bryan, Jacobsen and Oldham pitched the game for the Hawks, as the team pushed the game to extra innings but surrendered a pair of runs in the 8th inning.
In game two, Hiawatha built a 6-5 lead after three innings before giving up the deciding runs ovre the final four innings. Gilbert finished 1-4 with a run, while Smith added a walk and an RBI, Willich also walked and chipped in with an RBI and Rockey tallied a stolen base. Rockey and Gilbert pitched the game for the Hawks, striking out 7 and giving up 5 hits. Errors and mistakes on the basepaths cost Hiawatha on the night, as only 4 of Perry’s 15 runs were earned, while the Hawks got all of theirs the hard way.
Coach Curt Weldon said the team came out with a lot of emotion on Monday, as he saw his squad battle the whole way, despite falling short. Weldon credited Oldham with a pair of plays from the outfield, Bryan for his play at short stop and Gilbert for an outstanding diving catch in the outfield.
Hiawatha is now 3-3 on the year, and will square up with a 4-4 Nemaha Central squad later this week.
