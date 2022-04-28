The Hiawatha baseball team has positioned itself for an exciting final leg of the season after grabbing four wins over the last week to rally their standing in the regional rankings.
The Red Hawks traveled to Marysville last week to grab a pair of wins before knocking off Holton on the road, as well to push their season record to 8-6.
In Thursday night’s opener, the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, and then piled on late on their way to a 9-3 win. Carson Gilbert went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, a double, 2 runs scored and a walk, while Xavier Oldham finished 3-4 with 3 RBIs, a double and a run. Ahston Rockey knocked in a pair of RBIs, as well, and Josh Smith stole 3 bases and scored twice. Joel Bryan went 4 innings on the mound, giving up no runs and striking out 7, with Tyler Willich and Tyler Davis finishing things off.
Hiawatha unleashed its offense in the second game, putting 12 runs on the board over the first three innings, earning the 12-1 win. Smith put up a 2-3 performance at the plate, slapping an RBI and scoring a run, while Bryan went 3-3 with 2 RBIs a run scored and a walk to go along with 2 stolen bases. Cooper Jacobsen went 2-2 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored, and Ashton Rockey scored 3 times on a 1-3 day, with an RBI, a walk and 3 stolen bases. Gilbert, Willich, Matt Monaghan and Braydon Oswald each picked up RBIs, as well. Rockey went 5 innings on the mound, giving up just 2 hits and a run, while striking out 6.
Against Holton on Monday, the Hawks again unloaded, scoring multiple runs in each of the team’s 4 innings. The entire top of the lineup had multiple hits, with Smith stealing a base and going 3-3 with 3 runs scored and a walk, while Rockey hit 4 RBIs on 3 hits, knocked a double and a home run and scored 4 times. Gilber went 2-3 with 3 RBIs, 3 runs and a double, and Bryan finished with 2 hits, a stolen base and 2 RBIs, while Oldham had 3 RBIs, a double and went 2-4 with a run scored. Gilbert went all 4 innings on the mound, giving up just 1 hit and no runs with 7 strikeouts.
The Holton squad appeared ready to turn the tables on the Hawks in the second game, taking a 7-0 lead after 4 innings. Hiawatha rallied, though, scoring 12 runs over the final 3 innings to earn the 12-10 win. Oldham and Jacobsen each knocked in 2 RBIs, while Bryan stole 4 bases and knocked in a run, Smith scored 3 times and stole 2 bases. Davis, Oldham, Jacobsen and Rockey combined for the win on the mount, with 9 strikeouts combined.
Coach Curt Weldon said the team has been able to take some pressure off this week, and just be themselves.
“We are just taking what teams are giving us and running with it by advantage of errors, walks and our timely hits,” said the coach.
Weldon also touted the way the pitching staff is rounding out, and said the offense has been raking in recent weeks.
“The team is really starting to believe in their potential and establish themselves as a team to beat.”
The junior varsity squad did not fair quite as well on the week, dropping a game against Holton 12-10 and falling 5-2 to Jeff West. Alex Pyle went 3-4 with an RBI against Holton, adding 5 stolen bases, a double and scoring twice. Aden Grathwohl also contributed 2 RBIs, a double and a hit. Against Jeff West, Carter Peters, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Grathwohl picked up the team’s 3 hits, with Grathwohl adding the group’s only RBI.
