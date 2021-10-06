The Hiawatha cross country squad continues to grow, as the Red Hawks competed at the Horton Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
The varsity boys put together a 3rd place overall team finish. The group was led by Camden Bachman, who took 7th in the race. Aden Geisendorf came in 17th, with David Keo in 21st and Felix McCartney in 23rd. Jordan Hodge ran 39th on the day, followed by Camden Thonen in 46th and Cameron Boswell in 61st. The 3rd place finish as a group was one of the best of the season for Hiawatha, as the boys team continues to round into shape as the final races of the year approach.
MJ Hageman led the varsity squad for the Lady Red Hawks, taking 9th in the competition. She was followed by Amarya Edie in 25th, Emam Boswell in 35th and Kinsey Winters in 42nd.
The junior varsity teams also competed in the meet, and put forth a strong effort. Kacer Knudson took 1st place overall in the boys JV meet, with Gabe Joslin in 7th and Jordan Moser in 9th, while Ethan Henry finished 17th, Colten Gormley ran 25th, Terrell Hale finished 28th and Deedz Hale came in 33rd. For the girls, Lexys Ruch took 4th overall, and Malaya Donato ran 13th.
The Red Hawks will visit Kansas City this week to take part in the St. James Academy’s Heartland Cross Country Relay Carnival.
