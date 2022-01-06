The second phase of the high school basketball season has begun, as teams are back from Christmas break and duking it out on the floor once again.
Hiawatha’s squads jumped back into the fray in style on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls earned big wins over Big 7 rivals, the Riverside Cyclones.
In early action, the Lady Red Hawks built a slim lead in the early going, leading 9-8 after a quarter, and continued to build their advantage throughout the game. The girls led 19-15 at halftime, and 31-20 heading into the fourth quarter, before finishing off the Cyclones by a score of 43-29, behind stifling defense and opportunistic scoring.
Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz paced the team’s offense, with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Josey Delaney pitched in 7 point, with Bailey Pierce adding 4, Abby Elffner scoring 3 and Sarah Madsen kicking in 2. The Lady Hawks are now a perfect 6-0 on the season, and will welcome the 1-6 Perry Lecompton Kaws to the Round House on Friday night.
Later in the evening, the boys overcame a rough start in a big way, reversing a 7-0 Riverside run that started the game with 7 consecutive points of their own, as they would put together a 15-10 lead heading into the second quarter. The Red Hawk offense would break out for a 20-point frame before half, behind 10 points from Carson Gilbert, as the team entered the break up 35-19. The Hawks slowed things down in the third, holding the ball where possible, but Riverside began to narrow the gap, as the teams entered the fourth with Hiawatha leading 44-33. The Red Hawks would grind out the win over the final quarter, earning the 62-44 victory to move to 4-2 on the year.
Gilbert led the way for Hiawatha, scoring 24 points, with both Joel Bryan and Mario Alcalde adding 11 each. Brandt Barnhill had his best outing of the season with 9 points, followed by 4 from Jake Rieger and 3 from Alex Rockey. The boys will also square off with the Kaws on Friday night, with the Big 7 foe entering the game with a 4-3 record.
(0) comments
