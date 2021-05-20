The season has come to an end for the Hiawatha High School softball team, as they fell 15-0 to the Rock Creek Mustangs in the opening round of their Regional tournament.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead, exploding for 7 runs in the 1st to put the game at arm’s length in a hurry, then were able to keep Hiawatha off the board by keeping the Lady Hawks off the base paths, giving up no hits and issuing a single walk across 4 innings. Mikayla Simmons picked up the lone walk for Hiawatha.
The loss puts a cap on one of the most successful seasons in recent history for the Lady Red Hawks, who graduate a handful of key starters, but will bring back much of their roster and look to make noise within the Big 7 league in 2022.
