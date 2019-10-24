It has stayed on the quiet side since the Nemaha Central game early this season, but Hiawatha’s passing attack jumped back to the forefront on Friday night at Royal Valley, but the early scoring was not enough, as the Panthers exploded for 27 unanswered points in the second half, to take the 56-20 win.
Seniors Tyler Brockhoff and Michael Moreno hooked up on three scoring connections in the first half, with touchdown passes of 600, 25 and 17 yards helping the Hawks keep pace with the Panthers, who had their best success in the running game. Moreno got the game’s scoring started, collecting a bomb from Brockhoff and racing in for the touchdown, but the home team responded, scoring on back to back possessions to take a 14-7 lead. Moreno scored again early in the second quarter to even the game at 14, but again, Royal Valley responded to grab the lead. Moreno tied it up again near the end of the second, but the Panthers were able to convert their only passing score of the game before time expired, sending the game to halftime with a 26-20 lead.
It was all Royal Valley in the second, as Hiawatha could not find the end zone again, while the Panthers managed five more scores to run away with the win. Royal Valley’s Chance Lyming scored 5 times in the game to lead the Panthers in the win.
Brockhoff was 16-29 passing, for 220 yards, 3 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Moreno led all receivers with 6 catches for 155 yards and 3 scores, while Trent Kolb also registered 6 receptions for 42 yards. Joel Bryan pitched in with 3 grabs for 23 yards. Cody Nevels led the Hawks on the ground picking up 31 yards on 7 carries, while Brockhoff marked 6 for 20 and Fred Razor ran the ball 5 times for 12 yards. On the defensive side, Jayce Grubb and Brayden Griswold led the team with 6 tackles apiece, while Moreno recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.
The loss pushes Hiawatha’s season mark to 0-7, and the Hawks will host District favorite Marysville on Friday night for Senior Night, before traveling to Bishop Ward for the season finale next week.
