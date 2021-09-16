Sunday’s opening season victory for the Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of twists and turns, but in the end, the home team did what they have done to so many other teams—they hung around long enough for the Browns to blink, then pulled the rug out from under the team that had been dominating the game for three-plus quarters, stealing the 33-29 win.
There is plenty to unpack from this game, not to mention some of the news that’s been bouncing around this week, and the big game this weekend against the Ravens, so let’s get to tearing into what we can learn from this game.
First off, the defense will be better, and will get better as the season goes on. Don’t forget that one of the team’s better players from all three levels was missing in that game. Frank Clark missed the game up front, while linebacker Willie Gay is out for at least three games, and of course, Tyran Mathieu did not quite make it back from Covid in time for Andy Reid to be comfortable playing him. Factor in, also, that Browns are one of the premier offenses in the league, along with the fact that the defense improved as the game went on, and I think all signs point to better and better performances as weeks go by. Clark and Mathieu should be back this week, so despite a good Ravens squad on the docket, I would look for an immediate improvement.
Plenty seemed to be working for the offense, particularly the things that have always worked. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were on fire. The rest of the offensive weapons under-performed to a degree, or simply were not involved. To agree, this was history playing itself out. In tight games, those two get the lion’s share of the targets, so while the entire Chiefs Kingdom is invested in figuring out who the number three target will be, Mahomes was just focused on putting the ball where he knew it would be caught, and that’s why the Chiefs won.
I think the rest of the offense will progress a little, this week, but that all depends on how the Ravens show up. Baltimore is still reeling from a disastrous preseason, losing almost all of their active running backs to knee injuries, along with Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters, as well as having multiple receivers on the shelf for the early portion of the season. On Monday night, Lamar Jackson clearly put too much on his own shoulders and ended up costing the team. I think Lamar will bounce back and play more within himself. If the Chiefs get an early lead, I think we will gain some insight into who will be the next man up, though I think the answer will disappoint a lot of people. It’s almost certainly going to be Demarcus Robinson. Mahomes and Reid don’t seem to love what the guy does on the field, but there is trust there that has been built up over time, so I think the guy we have been waiting for is the guy we have been complaining about all along.
The revamped offensive line looked good on Sunday—certainly not great, but for a trio of rookies and five guys in all who had never played a regular season game together, it was a pretty good performance against a crazy good defensive line. That group will continue to gel and to build on what they have started, and by year’s end, I think they will be one of the best in the league. Much like the slow start of the defense, I can’t overstate just how good the Browns’ defense is. I think the Chiefs just played one of the very elite teams in the league, and even missing pieces, and even facing a deficit, the Chiefs stood tall, and the other team flinched. It reminded me a lot of the Patriots at their best, but with a little Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid flare to it. Good things to come, folks—keep watching.
