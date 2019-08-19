A special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Maple Lanes is open to all bowlers and anyone wanting to bowl in the 2019-20 season.
The meeting is for reorganizing bowling leagues and electing officers. There are new lanes and automatic scoring now and organizers are hoping to have men's, women's and mixed leagues, along with youth.
Come sign up! Contact Maple Lanes at 785-740-2695 or Mary Miner at 785-742-2924 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.