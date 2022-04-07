If there was a script for the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Kansas Jayhawks, it was tossed out a long time ago. And then whatever script that was replaced with also ended up in the waste bin. Then somewhere are the Big 12 Tournament, the original script was fished out, punched up and put back into rotation with remarkable results, as the Hawks took care of business throughout the NCAA Tournament and then knocking off North Carolina by a score of 72-69 to win the school’s fourth National Title.
When transfer standout Remy Martin was selected as the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, the Jayhawks looked like a team with a veteran scorer at the point guard position and a solid group of role players that could form a balanced team, adept at attacking downhill. Then Martin spent the majority of the season either hurt or failing to mesh with the rest of the squad, leading to a very disappointing regular season for Martin. In Martin’s absence, a surprise leader came out of the woodwork, in senior Ochi Agbaji—the athletic wing who has been an energy player and fast break force for KU for years. It was not Agbaji’s ability to get to the hoop that came as a surprise on his journey to the Big 12 Player of the Year, but instead, his suddenly developed jump shot that powered the Hawks to a split of the regular season league title.
Along the way, Dajuan Harris took the reigns of the point guard position, and while his inability to score was a constant frustration for fans, his defensive abilities helped to frame what the team would become, along with the growth of Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun. In the post, perennial whipping boy David McCormack flipped back and forth between flashing the ability to dominate and the underwhelming and lost player that would often end up on the bench, catching a earful from Bill Self while super senior Mitch Lightfoot carried the load on the court. And all of this kept a team without the services of its best player afloat in its search for yet another league title.
Then came the Big 12 Tournament, and the re-emergence of Remy Martin. The senior accepted the role that was left for him after the team had come together, coming off the bench, but playing starter minutes, as he provided a spark and powered the team through the conference tournament to a Number 1 seed in the big tournament. KU was a quiet 1-seed, and despite the appearance of the bracket opening up in front of them, still took the best that their opponents had to offer and responded with an experienced calm.
Then came the National Championship Game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the greatest comeback in the history of the game’s championship lore. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead and looking very much like the best team on the court, everything just stopped working. KU continually got to the basket but botched layups, the team could not find open threes and McCormack, battling with a longtime friend in the post after putting up the best game of his career in the Hawks’ Final Four defeat of the Villanova Wildcats, looked lost and uncoordinated with the ball in his hands. After trailing by 16 at one point, Kansas found themselves down by a score of 40-25 at the break.
What happened in the second half was not only the greatest halftime and total deficit ever erased in a title game, but perhaps one of the finest halves of basketball a college team has ever rolled out, as KU wiped out the UNC lead within minutes and held a slim advantage for the majority of the remainder of the contest. Carolina kept fighting, and after an inbounding gaffe with just over 4 seconds in the game, got their chance at a game-tying shot, but longtime KU-foil Brady Manek slipped and never saw the ball on the final play, as the Hawks forced the ball in another direction and hotly-defended an off-balance three that barely grazed rim, as the clock hit zeroes and the Jayhawks claimed the championship.
