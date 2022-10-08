Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.

Hiawatha hung tough in the early-going, scoring two touchdowns after falling behind 24-0. On the first scoring drive, the Hawks picked up first down after first down, driving down the field. Senior Alex Rockey, now the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season, got loose on a run inside the Mustang 5-yardline, where he would be corralled by a gang of Rock Creek tacklers—but Rockey and a caravan of blockers shoved the pile across the goal line to put Hiawatha on the scoreboard for the first time at 9:27 in the second quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.