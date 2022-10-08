The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.
Hiawatha hung tough in the early-going, scoring two touchdowns after falling behind 24-0. On the first scoring drive, the Hawks picked up first down after first down, driving down the field. Senior Alex Rockey, now the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season, got loose on a run inside the Mustang 5-yardline, where he would be corralled by a gang of Rock Creek tacklers—but Rockey and a caravan of blockers shoved the pile across the goal line to put Hiawatha on the scoreboard for the first time at 9:27 in the second quarter.
Rock Creek did not let up, continuing to push the pace with another quick score to push their lead to 30-7, but the Red Hawks would respond with another long drive. Rockey found more open space, scoring the second of his three touchdowns in the game on a 45-yard touchdown run, picking up a key block from Kaden Morton on the edge before barreling through a pair of defenders at the goal line to bring the score to 30-14.
Throughout the remainder of the second quarter and the third, Rock Creek continued to keep Hiawatha’s defense on skates, getting big plays time after time in both the running game and passing game. The Red Hawks closed out the third quarter taking over possession and marching the ball down the field. As the fourth quarter began, Hiawatha got another quick-strike scoring play from Rockey, who found a seam and dashed for 38-yards, with Josh Smith turning his defender in to seal the edge, giving the quarterback a clear path to the end zone. The touchdown cut the score to 63-20, and Rock Creek was able to score once more to put a final stamp on the game.
The Red Hawks finished with just under 250 yards of total offense to the nearly 500 that the Mustangs put together. Rockey led the team with 120 yards on 12 carries with 3 touchdowns. Rockey also completed 6 passes for 26 yards, with Smith catching the majority of the passes. Josh Monaghan pitched in 52 yards on 13 carries, with Connor Kettler adding 35 yards on 1 carry. Hiawatha is now 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in District play. The Hawks travel to Marysville next week to face the 2-4 Bulldogs.
