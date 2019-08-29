Last Sunday was an exciting day for Arlene Wahwasuck of Horton. She took her family to the Kansas City Royals game and sat in prime seats — in the shade of the lower level with a close view of the players.
Even better, all this was all free, including the parking pass.
This memorable experience was the result of Arlene’s name being drawn at the recent “Backyard Cookout” held at the Netawaka Fitness Center.
“It was a really enjoyable, memorable day,” said Wahwahsuck. “It was a great game and these were great seats. More importantly, it allowed us great quality family time together. I so much appreciate KNZA and the Fitness Center for making this possible.”
The cookout was held to thank long-time members for their help in urging friends and others to join the Center and top the 1,000-member mark recently.
The prizes were contributed by more than 30 area businesses. Not cash prizes. Instead, the firms contributed gifts of their products or services. Topping the list was a highly valued “Mystery Prize” that wasn’t revealed and awarded until the end of the evening.
That prize was won by David Schock of Holton. He won $25 of free groceries per month for a full year from Cecil K’s Hometown Market in Holton. That made its total value $300!
Here’s a list of other winners during the Cookout party, and the area businesses that regularly support the Center by generously contributing prizes:
Kylie Pierce of Effingham won one of the “Name That Tune” games — her prize was a free massage from Heaven Sent Healing in Hiawatha.
Two members won a free oil change from Boonies in Holton — Roger Spellmeier of Sabetha, who’s name was drawn, and Les Gooderl of Holton, who found a sticker under his chair.
Two others — Patty Wahwasuck of Powhattan and Linda Arnold of Holton — won free washes from Red Hawk Auto Wash in Hiawatha.
Jim Bowhay of Netwaka walked off with one of the evening’s bigger prizes — a one-night stay at the Barn Bed & Breakfast in Valley Falls.
Sara Homan of Fairview yelled “Bingo!” and won a dinner for two from Boomers’ Steakhouse in Holton. John Ray of Muscotah was another participant lucky enough to be sitting in a chair with a sticker beneath — he won $25 gift certificate from -the Dairy Queen in Holton.
Two other members quick to name tunes from the 60s were Michaela Hutfles of Wetmore, who won a $20 gift certificate to Mane Street Salon, and Joel Hutfles of Wetmore, who won a manicure from Bling on the Nails. Both firms are located in Hiawatha.
Corrine Olson of Holton should now be in the swing of things — she won 18 holes of free golf including the use of a cart at the Holton Country Club.
The NFC’s staff is planning more members-only functions like this Backyard Cookout. Their goal is to continually coming up with new ideas, programs and parties that keep the members involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.