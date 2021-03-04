Highland Community College is pleased to announce that Sandy Moran has been named the Head Coach for the Scotties' Track & Field and Cross-Country programs. Moran came to Highland in May of 2020 as the Assistant Coach for both programs, under then Head Coach, Chad Clevenger. Clevenger resigned in December to become Head Cross-country Coach at McPherson College.
Moran, a Jackson, Wisconsin native, brought a familiarity of the Jayhawk Conference with her as she came to Highland from Cloud County Community College where she spent a little over a year as an assistant track and field coach. In her time at Cloud County, she was part of a men's Outdoor team championship in 2019 and a fifth-place finish for the men's team in the 2020 Indoor season. Moran primarily worked with the throwers (shot put, discus, javelin, weight throw) at Cloud County leading multiple male and female throwers to Nationals and places on the podium at Nationals including a National runner-up in the men's shot put during the 2020 Indoor season. Moran coached several All-Americans athletes while at Cloud County.
Moran previously served as an assistant coach at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois and as head coach for men's and women's cross-country and track field at Humboldt State for six years. During her tenure at Humboldt State, she won multiple conference titles, had multiple National qualifiers, All-Americans, All-Conference athletes, academic All-Conference performers and more.
When asked about the future of the Scotties' programs, Moran said, "we have quality student-athletes, which can be seen with the fact that 13 are going to nationals. We just need more people to move forward as a team. So, we plan on continuing our personable coaching, but add on an emphasis in recruiting."
She added, "I appreciate the confidence and trust that the administration has decided to make me head coach. I believe in the mission of the school and the direction they want me to take the program."
