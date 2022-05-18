Hiawatha’s Blake Sangrait competed on Monday morning at the Kansas Class 3A Regional hosted by Jeff West at Village Greens. After strong finishes in the season’s final two meets, Sangrait carried strong momentum into the Regional, but could not quite punch his ticket the state meet, ending the year for the Hiawatha Red Hawk golf squad.
The Hiawatha junior put together an 18-hole round score of 128 on the day, which was good for a 41st place finish among some of the top golfers in the state. Coming in 4th at the final regular season meet, and 17th at the Big 7 League Meet, Sangrait had a strong season, and will enter his senior year as one of the area’s better golfers.
(0) comments
