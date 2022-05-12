Hiawatha has one competitor left standing as postseason play continues this week. Blake Sangrait has played well this season, finishing the year strong with Regionals on tap for Monday at Village Greens in Meriden.
Sangrait played on May 3rd at the Maur Hill Invitational, playing one of his best rounds of the year, shooting a 94, which was good for a 4th place finish. On Wednesday of this week, Sangrait was the lone Red Hawk to compete at the Big 7 League meet at Firekeeper Golf Course. Posting a score of 107, he finished 17th in the league.
On Monday, Sangrait will again be the only golfer to represent the school and the team, and will be aiming for another one of his best rounds of the season to qualify for next week’s State meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.