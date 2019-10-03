Making the jump from high school to college in any sport is tough especially that first competition and then to add inclement weather to the equation that only gives another hurdle. Highland freshman, Evelin Santaclara battled through both and put together a strong performance in her first college race.
Evelin's performance at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational earned her KJCCC women's "Runner of the Week" honors as she placed 88th overall out of 281 runners at the event to lead the Scotties but was the second best NJCAA runner in the women's race posting a time of 20:52.08.
Santaclara and her teammates helped the 18th ranked women's team finish 22nd at the Lakefront Invitational in Chicago out of 30 teams that included NCAA Division I schools.
Highland cross country will be in action again to continue their season on Saturday, October 12th when they compete at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open in Hays, Kansas.
