A pair of Hiawatha High School seniors who have made an impact both on and off the basketball and volleyball courses throughout their four years as Red Hawk student athletes took a significant step forward in their lives last week, signing on to play volleyball together at Highland Community College.
Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom have earned numerous All-Big 7 and All-State honors throughout their time at Hiawatha, for both the volleyball and basketball teams. With this pair of seniors providing leadership, each squad turned in one of their best seasons in recent memory this school year. Surrounded by family, friends and teammates, the girls who have been linked as teammates and competitors since youth, held a joint-signing at Hiawatha High School as they prepare for their collegiate athletic careers as a part of the Scotties volleyball program.
This week, Lindstrom got another piece of welcome news, as she was selected as one of 34 student-athletes selected for the Kansas State High School Activities Association True Blue Scholarship recipients. With one recipient per KSHSAA-sponsored activity in the state, Lindstrom was tapped for the prestigious $2,000 scholarship in recognition of her accomplishments on the basketball court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.