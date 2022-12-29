Head baseball coach, Landon Hay, is excited to announce that two Highland Community College baseball players will spend the summer of 2023 playing in two of the more prestigious summer collegiate baseball leagues in the country.

Filip Sarota, a sophomore first baseman from Warsaw, Poland will compete in the Northwoods League as a member of the Kokomo, Indiana Jackrabbits. Carter Poole, a freshman right handed pitcher from Kansas City, Missouri will play for the Quincy, Illinois Gems of the Prospect League.

