Head baseball coach, Landon Hay, is excited to announce that two Highland Community College baseball players will spend the summer of 2023 playing in two of the more prestigious summer collegiate baseball leagues in the country.
Filip Sarota, a sophomore first baseman from Warsaw, Poland will compete in the Northwoods League as a member of the Kokomo, Indiana Jackrabbits. Carter Poole, a freshman right handed pitcher from Kansas City, Missouri will play for the Quincy, Illinois Gems of the Prospect League.
“Both Carter and Filip are excellent representatives of Highland Community College and Scottie Baseball. With the majority of our players spreading out across the country in the summer to compete in collegiate leagues, it is very exciting that these two Scotties will get the chance to compete at such a high level,” said Coach Hay.
The Northwoods League has been around since 1994 and has grown into one of the largest and most prominent leagues of its kind. Consisting of 22 teams, players compete in front of thousands of fans each night in professional style stadiums. It has become a proven breeding ground for professional baseball prospects and has garnered a list of 280 alumni that have gone on to play in the Major Leagues. Some of the more notable names who have spent time in the Northwoods League are Curtis Granderson, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Ben Zobrist and many more. The league is spread out across the northern United States and houses teams in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Indiana and Canada. Filip Sarota will join the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the 2023 summer season. In his freshman season as a Scottie, Sarota hit a .408 average, smashing 7 home runs with 19 runs batted in and a slugging percentage above .750%.
The Prospect League was established in 2008 and began play in 2009. Currently the league consists of 16 teams spread out across the states of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. There are over 190 prospect League alumni who have played in the Major Leagues. The Quincy Gems currently have the most league titles with three. Carter Poole will look to be a part of adding another league title in Quincy after his freshman season concludes for the Scotties.
Both Sarota and Poole are expected to make a big impact for the Scotties this spring. Highland’s baseball season kicks off on February 6 at home vs. Ottawa University JV.
