The Scottie Men’s Basketball team wrapped up their season against Neosho County Community College at home on February 28th, with a tough loss in overtime. In overtime, Neosho hit a last second shot as time ran out sealing the Scottie’s season with a final record of 15-14. Two sophomores were honored by the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference as All-Conference players. Zyon Smith was selected All-Conference second team, averaging 14 points per game for the Scotties while shooting 43.5% from the field. He plans to continue his basketball career at the University of Mary. Marquise Milton was selected third team All-Conference.
The Scottie Women’s Basketball team wrapped up their season with a home tournament win to Allen County Community and loss in the region tournament semifinals to Labette Community College in Parsons, KS. The Scotties ended their season 19-12 overall. Two Highland players were honored with KJCCC All-Conference awards. Emily Dogbatse was a first team selection, having started all 31 games for the Scotties while averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 34.5% from behind the three-point line overall. She will be attending Rollins College next year to continue to play basketball. Freshman Kenadi Rising was a third team selection. She averaged 12.2 points per game overall and averaged 6.2 rebounds per game.
