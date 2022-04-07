Starting the season with three straight losses was the right kind of spark to get the Scottie Softball team all fired up. In the fourth game, the Scotties picked up their first win of the season, beating Jefferson College 14-1 in the last game of a 4-game series. The Scotties kept that fire going, winning 12 games in a 9-day stretch, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.
On Sunday, March 13th the Scotties beat North Dakota State College of Science twice, with scores of 4-3 and 7-5 in Topeka. On Monday, March 14, they took down Southeast Community College 8-1 the first game and 9-0 in the second game. On Wednesday, March 16th the Scotties swept Ottawa University JV with scores of 2-1 and 3-1. They turned around the next day, Thursday, March 17, and opened their conference play with beating Neosho County Community College with scores of 6-4 and 6-5 in Chanute. On Sunday, March 20, the Scotties were back in action in Chanute, sweeping Coffeyville Community College 9-1 the first game and 16-1 on the second game.
The Scotties got a sweep in their home opener against Northeast Community College 6-3 and 11-2. They were led by Morgan Wickizer with a homerun in the third inning. The Scotties had 11 hits in the game. In the second game the Scottie’s took off, Kliethermes, Kettle, and Wickizer all had multiple hits. Kliethermes had a great game at the plate going 3-for-4 to lead the Scotties in hitting. Wickizer had a homerun in the first inning and in the fourth inning.
The Scotties picked up two more wins against Cloud County Community College Thursday, March the 24th.The Scotties won 4-0 in the first game and 11-4 in the second game. On the first game, Taylor Kettle threw a great game from the mound allowing zero runs for the Thunderbirds. Peden went 3 for 4 at the plate, with one of her hits being a home run. Kukowski led the Scotties in the second win of the day going 4 for 5 at the plate.
On Saturday, March 26, the Scotties swept the Fort Scott Greyhounds with scores of 7-1 on game 1 and 9-1 on game 2. With these two wins the Scotties improved to 17-3 overall and a stellar 8-0 in conference play. The Scotties are now in the middle of a 17-game winning streak and show no sign of slowing down.
On a brief interview with Coach Cary, he shared the following, “This team has become a fun team to watch perform. It is no one player that is carrying us but a team in every sense of the word. We had a couple tough losses our first weekend out, ever since then they bonded together and have out executed our opponents when it matters. We are competing each day at a high level, challenging them to be the best version of themselves. I’m excited to see what this group can do in the second half of the season.”
The Scottie’s will continue conference play in Highland, KS against the JCCC Cavaliers on April 2nd at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
