After a short but successful 2020 season, the Highland softball team opens the 2021 season ranked #6 in the nation. The Scotties are hoping to keep the success momentum rolling from their last full season (2019) where they went 35-12, finished top six in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, earned a KJCCC title and a Region VI District Championship.
This ranking marks the tenth straight year the Scotties will open the season ranked and is the 28th consecutive poll the team has been featured in.
Two other KJCCC schools join the Scotties in this week's polls as Johnson County is coming in one spot below the Scotties at #7 and KCK is receiving votes.
The Scotties head into their 2021 season with eight players from last year's roster. In the infield, Dakota Miller, Gabby Schultz, Aliks Serna return for the Scotties. Crystal Feldkamp and Lilli Weir are returning the circle for Highland. Weir getting pitching experience in five of the seven games in the Scotties 2020 season and bringing 12 strikeouts to the stat sheet. In the outfield, Highland brings back Karson Griggs and Lauryn Johnson. Cheyenne Minnick will be back as catcher for the Scotties after competing in all seven games for the 2020 season with zero errors.
The Scotties expect that the incoming freshman class will complement the returns well. In the infield, Rosie Anguiano, Kerstyn Finch, Sophie Mayhugh, Morgan Wickzerwill look to make an impact. The pitching staff will add some depth with Kierstan Weitze, Madison Kovar and Taylor Kettle seeing action in the circle. Catcher, Lauren Gray will help behind the plate and Kenzie Ogden and Leah Self will bring strength to the outfield
Coaches Heidi and Scott Jordan head into their 17th season and are eager to get back into the dugout after their shortened 2020 season. The coaches have not had a game since March 7, 2020, due to COVID-19 ending their season early.
The Scotties open their 2021 season on the road at Jet Fest in Enid, Oklahoma on Friday, February 26. The home opener at Scottie Park is scheduled for Thursday, March 4 versus Park University at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
