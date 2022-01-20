After a big road win against #16 ranked North Central Missouri College, Highland Women's Basketball tipped off conference play with a win against Fort Scott Wednesday night, 81-59. Both teams had three starters in double digits in the game. Scotties were led by Freshman forward (guard) Kenadi Rising with a double- double performance. Rising put up 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while going 4-8 from behind the arc and 6-6 from the free throw line. Sophomore Sidney Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Scotties going 5-6 from the field. Other notable performances included Emily Dogbatse contributing 10 points and 5 rebounds.
For the Greyhounds, Jada Williams led with 17 going 7-17 from the field. Shayla Golden added 16 going 5-8 from the field. Kaylan Larry added 14 for the Greyhounds.
The win against Fort Scott pushes HCC Women's Basketball to 11-5 on the season. The Neosho County game that was scheduled for January 15th has been postponed to Monday, January 24th. The Scotties will be back in action on Wednesday, January 19th at Allen County Community College (5-8). Tipoff is scheduled at 5:30 PM.
