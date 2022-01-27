The Scottie Women's Basketball team picked up two wins at home this week. The Scottie Women Basketball team won the match ups against Kansas City Kansas Community College and Neosho Community College at Ben Allen Field House.
On Saturday, January 22nd the Scotties beat Kansas City Kansas Community College 55-46. After a rough start, the Scotties trailed the Blue Devils by 11 points at the end of the first quarter. The Scotties answered back in the second quarter outscoring the Blue Devils 18-2 and went into halftime ahead by 5. The Scotties held on through the fourth quarter to win the game by 9.
Highland had three starters in double digits. Leading the team with 18 points was Kenadi Rising. Both Summer Kirkman and Emily Dogbatse added 10 points each for the Scotties. Courtney Davis grabbed 11 rebounds and gave the Scotties 7 points.
The Blue Devils were led by Faith Putz with 11 points.
On Monday, January 24th Neosho couldn't match the Scotties in a shootout, The Scottie Women Basketball team won 90-62. After shooting 21% from the arc against the Blue Devils, Scotties came out on fire shooting 46% from behind the arc against Neosho. The Scotties had a slight lead the entire game until the fourth quarter when the Scotties began to pull away.
The Scotties were led with a phenomenal shooting night by Summer Kirkman going 6-7 from the three-point line and ending the night with 23 points. The Scotties didn't drop off from there, Kenadi Rising had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Courtney Davis added 15 points. Emily Dogbatse had 13 points and 8 boards for the Scotties. Nilah Lynch came off the bench and gave the Scotties 14 by going 6-8 from the field.
Briona Jenson led the Panthers in scoring for the night with 14 points, and Im'Unique White and Sarah Hunt contributed 10 each.
The Scottie Women will play again in Highland on Wednesday, January, 26th hosting #1 Johnson County Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 P.M. at the Ben Allen Field House. On Saturday, January 29th the Scottie's Men's and Women's Basketball teams will travel to Parsons, Kansas to take on the Labette Cardinals.To watch the live stream for the double header between HCC and JCCC please click here https://scottieathletics.com/sports/2018/8/21/watchlive.aspx.
