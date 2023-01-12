HCC
Highland Athletics

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Highland Community College men's and women's basketball hosted Peru State College JV.

The Scottie women displayed their superiority by the end of the first half with a 25-point lead, 44-19. The Scotties won the matchup with a score of 87-33. The Scotties shot 47.9% from the floor and a very helpful 84.6% from the free throw line. To add on, Highland also shot 35.3% from behind the arc. The largest lead of the game was 57-points at the 01:39 mark of the fourth quarter. 

