On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Highland Community College men's and women's basketball hosted Peru State College JV.
The Scottie women displayed their superiority by the end of the first half with a 25-point lead, 44-19. The Scotties won the matchup with a score of 87-33. The Scotties shot 47.9% from the floor and a very helpful 84.6% from the free throw line. To add on, Highland also shot 35.3% from behind the arc. The largest lead of the game was 57-points at the 01:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Scottie men trailed the Bobcats by 2-points at the half with a score of 35-33. They outscored the Bobcats in the second half by 9-points, 35-26. This helped the Scotties manufacture a 68-61 win. The Scotties shot 40.4% from the floor and 81% from the free throw line proving to be the difference by the end of regulation. The largest lead of the game was 8-points at the 00:40 mark of the second half.
The Scottie women had three players score in double figures. Kenadi Rising had 16-points, 8-rebounds and 4-assists. Joze Baker had 15-points and 2-steals, and Garneisha Love had 13-points, 6-rebounds and 3-steals.
For the Bobcats, Savannah Bingham lead Peru State College JV with 14-points and 2-rebounds.
The Scottie men team had two players score in double figures. Greg Moore had 25-points and 5-rebounds, and Chris Flippin had a double-double that included 14-points and 11-rebounds.
The Bobcats had two players score in double figures.Connor Yslas lead the way for the Bobcats with 16-points, and Carlos Austin had 13-pointas and 5-steals.
The Scottie men and women are back in action Saturday, Jan. 14, as they travel to Fort Scott for the start of conference play against Fort Scott Community College. The women's game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. Highland men are scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.