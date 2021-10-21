Highland Community College (1-4) dropped their fourth straight game of the season on Saturday, losing 41-7 to the Butler Grizzlies (3-2) at home. Highland has lost the last nine straight matchups versus Butler and 27 of the last 29 meetings.
For the minute and a half of the game, things looked like they might fall the Scotties' way on this overcast Fall afternoon. Butler took the first possession of the game and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on the first play of the game by Laquavious Nelms and Sheldrick Cherry. On the second play, Nelms broke through again with a sack causing a fumble that was scooped up by Warren Peeples and returned to the Butler 15-yard line. Highland was able to capitalize off the turnover when Ken Gay hit Deontay Campbell in the right corner of the endzone for the first score of the game.
Butler went on to score 41 unanswered points against the Scotties for the 41-7 victory. The Grizzles rushed for 225 yards with four different Butler running backs reaching the Highland endzone. Highland was only able to amass 45 rushing yards on 29 carries.
The Highland defense was led by Derrell Holston, who finished the game with seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss against Butler. Warren Peeples added five tackles, a tackle for loss, and the fumble recovery that led to Highland's only score.
