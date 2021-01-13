Alberto "Kiko" Magana comes to Highland after serving as goalkeeper coach to both men's and women's soccer programs at William Jewell College (MO). Before his stop at William Jewell, Magana was Men's Assistant Coach at McPherson College (KS).
Prior to the 2015 season, Magana returned to his alma mater, Lees-McRae College, as head women's soccer coach. Magana elevated the program's overall performance by competing in two conference tournament final fours and one conference championship. He led the Bobcats to the program's highest conference finish (4th) since 2012, coached 28 all-academic student-athletes, over 50 fall/spring conference presidential honor roll student-athletes and received two team academic awards given by United Soccer Coaches Association.
While at Lees-McRae, Magana served on the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Regional Advisory Committee. In this role, he helped oversee the southeastern region conferences to assist the national committee in the evaluation and ranking process. Magana has also served the NCAA as Division II Women's Soccer Championship Site Representative. In that role, Magana oversaw all aspects of competition during NCAA Division II championship playoffs.
Magana was an all-conference, all-region and all-state striker/midfielder for three consecutive seasons at Hutchison High School. He went on to play at Iowa Central Community College where he helped the Tritons win their respective region championship in both seasons. Magana compiled a 35-7-0 junior college record with a top five national ranking and all-region honors.
In 2005 Magana transferred to Lees-McRae College (NC). After a medical redshirt year, Magana would be a part of a historical run made by the Bobcats. Magana played a role in capturing conference regular season & conference tournament titles and made a deep run into the NCAA national tournament before getting upset in the elite 8 to advance to the final four. The regular season would end with a final national top 3 ranking and a final record of 21-2-1. Magana's final overall collegiate playing record would land him at 64-16-4.
"I want to thank President Fox, Dr. Dorrel and the rest of the Highland Community College search committee for this wonderful opportunity. It's been a dream of mine to be a part of a brand-new program. I'm very excited to work alongside a great athletic administration and coaching staff. I'm ready to take on this role and work toward success on and off the pitch. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Highland Scottie family!"
Magana and his wife Keri have been married for 9 years and together have a fun loveable dog named Rusty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.