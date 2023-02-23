Greg Moore

Player Greg Moore of Knoxville, Tenn.

Both Highland Scottie basketball teams were in action Saturday facing the Blue Devils from Kansas City Kansas Community College. With an opportunity to lock down the #3 seed in the KJCCC tournament at stake, the Women's team dropped the first contest of the day 53-57 in a game marred by questionable calls from the officiating crew. The Men's team avenged an earlier season loss to the Blue Devils with a 70-66 victory in Ben Allen Field House.

Brandi Dunn led all scorers in the Scotties loss with 16 points, shooting 4-8 from the floor and 2-6 from behind the 3-point line. Unfortunately, the Scotties only one made one other three point shot during the game, ultimately shooting 3-21 from behind the arc.

