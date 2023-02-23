Both Highland Scottie basketball teams were in action Saturday facing the Blue Devils from Kansas City Kansas Community College. With an opportunity to lock down the #3 seed in the KJCCC tournament at stake, the Women's team dropped the first contest of the day 53-57 in a game marred by questionable calls from the officiating crew. The Men's team avenged an earlier season loss to the Blue Devils with a 70-66 victory in Ben Allen Field House.
Brandi Dunn led all scorers in the Scotties loss with 16 points, shooting 4-8 from the floor and 2-6 from behind the 3-point line. Unfortunately, the Scotties only one made one other three point shot during the game, ultimately shooting 3-21 from behind the arc.
Kenadi Rising added another double/double to her record, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the evening.
Head Coach Jordon O'Brien said, "We were cold behind the arc. Their zone defense slowed us down and we will be working on that as we head into these last few games before the tournament."
Greg Moore led all scorers in the Men's contest, finishing with 25 points on the night. Moore was a significant threat from deep behind the arc, shooting 6-12 from the 3-point line. Chris Flippin added 20 points and 8 rebounds for the Scotties in the win over KCKCCC.
Joshua Dames scored 24 points for the visiting Blue Devils in the losing effort.
The Scotties are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 22 as Johnson County Community College travels to Highland to square off at Ben Allen Field House. The game will be a WHITE OUT, with Student Services providing white t-shirts for students in attendance. Games start at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. As always, games will be streamed live on the Scottie Sports Network.
