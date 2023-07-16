The season ended in heartbreak on Saturday for the Hiawatha Post 66 American Legion Braves.  After a 13-4 regular season, the Braves enter the Zone Tournament as the 2-seed.  Hiawatha knocked off Seneca 6-2 in their opening round game, then fell by the same score to Corning in the semifinal.  Due to weather delays, there would be no championship game, leaving Hiawatha to take on the winner of Doniphan County and Seneca to grab the final spot in the State Tournament.  After Seneca got by DC, the two squads locked up in a pitcher's duel that ended in a walk-off win by Seneca by a score of 2-1.

Hiawatha consistently put the bat on the ball in the game, but just as consistently hitting the ball right at Seneca defenders.  For their part, Seneca also struggled to get men on base, as both teams had 5 hits apiece, but Post 66 committed 5 errors, which contributed to both of Seneca's runs.

