The season ended in heartbreak on Saturday for the Hiawatha Post 66 American Legion Braves. After a 13-4 regular season, the Braves enter the Zone Tournament as the 2-seed. Hiawatha knocked off Seneca 6-2 in their opening round game, then fell by the same score to Corning in the semifinal. Due to weather delays, there would be no championship game, leaving Hiawatha to take on the winner of Doniphan County and Seneca to grab the final spot in the State Tournament. After Seneca got by DC, the two squads locked up in a pitcher's duel that ended in a walk-off win by Seneca by a score of 2-1.
Hiawatha consistently put the bat on the ball in the game, but just as consistently hitting the ball right at Seneca defenders. For their part, Seneca also struggled to get men on base, as both teams had 5 hits apiece, but Post 66 committed 5 errors, which contributed to both of Seneca's runs.
The hosting team scored in the bottom of the 1st, after a runner got aboard on an error and scored on another. Hiawatha tied it up in the top of the 4th, as Alex Rockey walked and stole 2nd base, then came in to score on a Xavier Oldham double.
The Braves put together a solid opportunity in the top of the 7th, loading the bases with just one out. Joel Bryan and Kaden Smith both singled and Gannon Becker drew an intentional walk. Tyler Stevens popped out to the shortstop, brining up Carson Gilbert. Gilbert connected on the first pitch, hitting a screamer toward the left field gap. The hit would have likely scored at least 2 runs, but was cut short as the shortstop leapt up and snagged the ball in the end of his glove to end the inning and the threat.
Seneca would make Hiawatha pay in the bottom of the inning, as they had a runner reach on an error eventually come around to score the winning run on a deep double into the left field corner that was just out of reach of a sprinting Oldham's outstretched glove.
Oldham finished 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Bryan was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Smith and Gilbert had the team's on other hits in the game. Rockey pitched a gem for Post 66, tossing 6.2 innings, giving up just 5 hits and no walks, while also not giving up an earned run, and striking out 4.
The disappointing end to the season--finishing inches shy of a second-straight trip to the State Tournament--was a sour note in an otherwise outstanding season. Coach Ryan Meininger raved about his team, calling the squad a group of really good kids and saying that coaches and players alike had a great time together over the course of the season.
