There is such a thing as a silver platter, and sometimes things get handed to you on one. Sometimes you grab what’s in front of you, and sometimes, like the Chiefs experienced in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, you just drop the whole darn thing on the floor, and it’s loud, and it’s messy, and when it’s over, all you can do is look back at the obvious outcome that you squandered, and have to deal with the consequences.
Sunday’s debacle started with one yard to go with one play left prior to the first half, but let’s be honest, the true problem started in the same game three years prior, when, once again, the Chiefs failed to play any meaningful offense in a half of football in an AFC Championship game on their home field, and a useless defensive penalty cost the team a trip to the Super Bowl. Let’s start out by packing away this season, then we’ll take a look back at the bigger picture that got away.
In the most recent version of the Chiefs melting down, our all-everything quarterback Patrick Mahomes just had a horrible half of football that cost the team. When you lean on, and pay, one player to carry a team in big moments, there are going to be ups and downs, but it feels a little more surprising when it happens. To this point in his career, I think we have all made some excuses for Mahomes’ failures and deified his successes. And that’s natural. The truth of the matter is, he is one of the most exciting football players to ever take the field, so when he does not play well, it seems magnified to a high degree.
The blown opportunity to potentially close out the game before the half, followed by dropped passes by the team’s two best weapons clearly left Mahomes feeling like he had to be perfect. What followed was a quarterback that questioned everything, tried to be too precise on passes, and just could not carry a team for the second straight week without his prime targets stepping up. And don’t get me wrong—I’m not putting this entire loss on Mahomes. The defense has plenty of high-paid players who failed to step up to close the game out, what felt like a slew of dropped passes, and a coaching staff that could not adjust in the second half—there is plenty of blame to go around—however, Mahomes is the money guy and the face of the league, so he’s going to get called out in an unbelievable letdown like this.
I think the Chiefs could have salvaged their opportunity to be one of maybe three or four dynasties in the history of the NFL if they had won the Super Bowl that was laid out in front of them with inferior teams, but the truth is, it never really got off the ground when it should have. The Chiefs were the superior team when they hosted the New England Patriots in the AFC title game three years ago, but were completely shut down in the first half of the game, leaving Kansas City to try to score a game’s worth of points in a half. And they did. Had an offside call not eliminated a game-sealing interception, they would have cruised into the Super Bowl. Combine that with last year’s absolute failure-to-launch in the Super Bowl game, and you now have four straight years that the Chiefs probably should have brought home the big trophy—and only one in the case.
To a degree is that pie in the sky thinking? Of course. But when you’re talking about a potential dynasty, you have to view it through that lens. Up to this point, we, as fans, have had excuses—the penalty against New England, the offensive line against Tampa—but this year, there are no excuses. The play on the field and the coaching was just not good enough. The game was in hand, and then it was given away. I don’t want to take anything away from a young, up-and-coming franchise in the Bengals, but from my perspective, they had a much smaller say in the outcome in Sunday’s game than the team who had all but put the game away before halftime.
Next week we’ll take a look at the offseason ahead, but for this week, it’s hard not to focus on the negatives laid bare on Sunday. Don’t get me wrong—the Chiefs are still a very good team—maybe the best team and the best franchise in the league—and we still have the only quarterback I want to have. But there are cracks in the system, and after such a monumental meltdown, it’s hard to not to remove the red and yellow glasses and look at the reality of the situation.
