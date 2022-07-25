A meet and greet and send-off is set for the state-bound American Legion Post 66 baseball team.
At 7 o'clock Tuesday evening, the Hiawatha team members will be at The Hiawatha Creamery, where members of the community are invited to come in and greet them with well wishes for the AA state tourney - to be played out Wednesday through Saturday at Bettis Sports Complex in Topeka.
On Wednesday morning, the community is invited to come out once again and "send off" the team at 7 a.m. at Noble Park.
Post 66's first game in pool play will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, vs. Larned Post 106. On Thursday, Hiawatha will play at 2 p.m. against Concordia and on Friday at 2 p.m. against Iola. The top two teams in the bracket will move on to play the top two AAA teams in a championship tournament on Saturday.
Donations are being accepted to help defer costs for the state trip. Any donations can be made payable to American Legion Homer White Post 66 and left at Citizens State Bank in Hiawatha.
