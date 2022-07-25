American Legion baseball logo

A meet and greet and send-off is set for the state-bound American Legion Post 66 baseball team.

At 7 o'clock Tuesday evening, the Hiawatha team members will be at The Hiawatha Creamery, where members of the community are invited to come in and greet them with well wishes for the AA state tourney - to be played out Wednesday through Saturday at Bettis Sports Complex in Topeka.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.